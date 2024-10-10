Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from John A. Rudy

Kudos for Hero Banner Stance

Kudos to Jim Dean for calling out the money-making implications of the proposed changes to the village sign laws involving veterans. (“Concerns About Heroes Banners,” by James R. Dean, Letters, Oct. 3, A-12.)

As a Vietnam veteran who has lived in Cooperstown the past 37 years, I, too, do not need or want to purchase—or pay for though taxes—a banner to hang on a pole with my dated photo to acknowledge my service. This is just another of the various commercial enterprises floating around the country that seek to profit by the exploitation of veterans’ service.

If well-meaning people want to honor veterans in Cooperstown, they might consider volunteering or financially contributing to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. I dare say, some veterans in our community—and their families—need what the food pantry provides more than they do their photo hanging from a utility pole on Main Street.

John A. Rudy
Cooperstown

