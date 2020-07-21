Ruth Allen’s Passing Announced At City Council

By: Libby Cudmore  07/21/2020  9:18 pm
ONEONTA – Ruth Allen, 71, a frequent fixture of Oneonta civic life and community boards, died this morning, Common Council Member John Rafter, Seventh Ward, announced this evening during the Common Council meeting.

She served on the Huntington Library Board and chaired the city’s Housing Task Force under Mayor Dick Miller, and most recently, she was a member of the Survive, Then Thrive task force.

Allen was the life partner of the late Dennis Finn, the former Airport Commission chairman, for whom the Oneonta Municipal Airport Terminal was named in June 2017.

