By: Jim Kevlin  09/18/2020  9:05 pm
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Toast Of Glimmerglass, Dies At Home At Age 87

For Decade, Legend Spoke Annually In Cooperstown
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared personal insights and thoughts about the intersection of justice and opera to a full house of fans July 26, 2019, during the last of her annual appearances at the Glimmerglass Festival.  She died today of pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, D.C. (Karli Cadel/The Glimmerglass Festival)

