Sanchez Comes Through In the Clutch, Dawgs Win in Extra Innings

By JOSH McMULLEN

LITTLE FALLS

It’s been a roller-coaster week for the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, but fortunately for them, it’s been more up than down.

For the second straight night in Little Falls, it came down to the last inning. They delivered one more time on Thursday, this time taking home the 8-7 victory over the Oneonta Outlaws.

Three straight walks started off the bottom of the first, and Brandon Hauk (St. Thomas Aquinas) brought home the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice, scoring John Calabrese (Bucknell).

That lead would stick until the top of the fourth, when Nathan Bowes (Sacred Heart) knocked a hard fly ball to left field, scoring Zach Porter (Wofford) and Dane Richards (Macomb CC). Bowes would come home on an RBI single by Jace Kohler (High Point).

Oneonta reliever Jacob Taylor (Macomb CC) allowed the bases to load up full of Diamond Dawgs, and he would hit Joey Calabretti (Seton Hall) to bring home Ian Oehlschlager (RPI).

Two hit batsmen and a walk brought the lead back to two, scoring Kaz Uehara (Wofford). Kohler extended the lead to four on a 2-RBI pop fly to left field in the fifth.

Hawk picked up another RBI in the seventh, sending a sacrifice fly to left field that scored the debuting Matt Sutera (Wagner). Oehlschlager would cut the lead to two on a high fly ball to center that scored Calabretti.

The lead would go back down to one in the eighth on a throw that went over the Oneonta first baseman’s head, scoring Calabrese. The Diamond Dawgs would tie it up, down to their final two outs, on a walk of Calabrese that brought home Chase Regan (Herkimer College).

An error would put the Outlaws up by one, but Edwin Sanchez (Siena) would provide heroics for the second straight night, slamming a 2-RBI single to right field that would score Justin Hurd (SUNY Albany) and Calabretti.

Aidan Colagrande (Stony Brook) picked up the win for Mohawk Valley, who have now won three in a row.

Josh McMullen is the official scorer/media representative of the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.