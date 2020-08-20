By: Jim Kevlin  08/20/2020  2:03 pm
Sandwich Boards Alerting Visitors To Mask Mandate

Visiting relatives today from Skaneateles, be-masked James Hurley and daughter, Margaret, 3, pause to review one of the new sandwich boards, set up yesterday, that alert the public to the Village of Cooperstown’s new law requiring that masks be worn downtown on Main and Pioneer sidewalkes. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

