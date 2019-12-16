Schenevus School Board: Tuitioning Out Could Save $1M

By JAMES CUMMINGS • Special To AllOTSEGO.com

SCHENEVUS – Awaiting a merger study, the Schenevus Central School Board will meet tomorrow at 6:30 to vote on a resolution to begin conversations with Worcester about tuitioning-out students for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Tutioning-out is buying a service from another school district instead of supplying that service yourself,” said Schenevus Central School Superintendent Theresa Carlin.

Tutioning-out would require Schenevus students to attend Worcester, but they would still finish high school as Schenevus graduates. Additionally, the option could save the district as much as $1 million.

“If we were to tuition-out next year, we could save $1 million,” she said.

And if tuitioning-out isn’t utilized, “It would be difficult to make it to next year without cuts,” said Carlin.

The school has not yet heard back on a merger study grant, and, if approved, the merger itself lasting as long as two years.

“For right now, if you have no intention of merging, tuitioning out is a way of maintaining your identity,” said Carlin.

She expects a vote during tomorrow’s meeting.

“I’m very fortunate to have a board this cohesive,” said Carlin. “But anything could happen.”