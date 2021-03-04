Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Schneiders Sell Landmark To John Walker, CCS 1990 Schneiders Sell Landmark To John Walker, CCS 1990 03/04/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Schneiders Sell Landmark To John Walker, CCS 1990 Fred and Robin Schneider announced today that they have sold the Landmark Inn, 64 Chestnut St., Cooperstown to Cooperstown native John Walker, CCS Class of 1990. “After 8 wonderful years in Americas perfect village it is time to retire and set sail,” the Schneiders said. “Thank you all for your friendship and support. We will miss this place. We leave with a full heart and know the Landmark Inn will continue to prosper under the careful attention of John and Keith.” The sale was closed Wednesday afternoon, the Schneiders said. (AllOTSEGO.com file photo)