By: Ian Austin  09/27/2020  6:22 pm
Scoop! Ice Cream Returns To Oneonta's East End

Scoop! Ice Cream Returns To Oneonta’s East End

Tyler, Jayden and Nathan Zakala prepare scoops for customer’s at the newly opened Adaline Ice Cream in Oneonta’s east end. The parlor, which is housed in the former location of Ed Hughs’ gas station, held a soft opening on Saturday, while crowds on Sunday were steady, with many people seen enjoying their desserts on the outdoor seating. Make sure to stop in and try some of their many flavors, all churned on site! (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

