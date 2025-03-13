Tony Pinotti, who contributed “Kentucky Wonder” bean seeds to the March 8 seed swap, chats with Greg Watson, who labels a package of seeds to give to his gardener wife. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

By TERESA WINCHESTER

OTEGO

The weather outside was quite chilly on Saturday, March 8, never rising above the freezing point, but the atmosphere inside 354 Main—a long-standing commercial building renovated and transformed by owner Bill Hovard into a shop, gallery, and small events center—was warm and friendly. Some 30 people showed up for Hovard’s second annual “Seed Swap: Planting Seeds for Change!” event.

Hovard conceived of the swap as a way of promoting a more connected community.

“It’s really about sharing, another event to bring the community together and support each other, especially in these uncertain times,” Hovard said, noting that the event draws in a cross section of the community, bridging diverse factions that might not otherwise be coming together.

Hovard also said that many gardeners who collect seeds in the fall for planting in the spring wind up with more seeds than they need and that the swap gives people a chance to try new seeds.

Besides providing an opportunity for exchanging seeds, the event also designated the Otego Community Food Pantry as the beneficiary of the donations placed in a large jar on the plenteous buffet table. Just over $300.00 was collected. The monies, Hovard said, will be specifically allocated to the food pantry’s birthday fund, which provides thoughtful gifts for the children and the elderly served by the food pantry. Food was provided by “Simply Jess,” an Otego bakery owned and operated by Jessie Wellman, and leftover food items were delivered immediately after the event to Crossroads of Otego, which provides transitional housing.

In a lounge area positioned just off the shop space, attendees gathered around a long table filled with numerous types of seeds and cuttings, all of which had been donated by the attendees themselves. The selection included rhubarb, larkspur, calendula, zinnia, dill, coriander, cleome, scented jasmine, Kentucky wonder beans, frilly pin poppy seeds and more.

Basket weaver Brendan Gaffney of Otego contributed packages containing a dozen or so foot-long willow cuttings. Because his home in the Village of Otego does not offer enough space, Gaffney grows his willow trees on the property of friends who live in Franklin.

“I knew there was only so much longer I could get ash to make my baskets, so I started growing the willows,” he said, referring to the widespread infestation of the emerald ash borer.

Marissa Joseph of Milford, who attended last year’s seed swap, was going home with rudbeckia, dill, larkspur and Japanese bottle gourd seeds. Her selections, she said, were mainly for her parents, who live in Westford and have more land for growing.

“It’s a welcoming atmosphere and for a good cause. I’m looking forward to coming back next year,” she said.

Greg Watson of Gilbertsville was also getting seeds for someone else—his wife, artist Carrie Mae Smith.

“She will know what to do with them,” he joked, adding, “It’s great to connect with neighbors and meet new people. It’s a great time of year to come together and start working in the garden.”

Like others in attendance, Lynn Gould, who volunteers at Otego’s Community Food Pantry, came “to talk to people and to get information.”

“I wanted to find out more about the germination process. It’s interesting to talk to the people here. It’s a great community opportunity,” she said.

Hovard, who relocated from Andes to Otego in 2016, acquired the wood-frame building in 2020, and opened it as “354 Main” in October 2022. Besides featuring an array of soaps and other body care products developed by Hovard himself and marketed under the trademark “Hudson Made,” 354 Main also carries artisanal items made locally, such as beeswax candles and pottery. Current shop hours are Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day, 354 Main will be open Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.