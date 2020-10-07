By: Jim Kevlin  10/07/2020  12:20 pm
Senator Seward Mourns Leader Bruno's Passing

Senator Seward Mourns Leader Bruno’s Passing

Majority Leader Bruno with Senator Seward.

ALBANY – On the news of former state Senator Majority Leader Joe Bruno’s passing, state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, today issued a statement praising him as “a mentor, a friend and a dynamic public servant.”

“Joe was a fighter through and through who stood up to every challenge he faced,” Seward said. “The Capital District as well as all of New York State will reap the benefits of his dedication for generations to come.

“My sympathies to Joe’s family and friends, he will be greatly missed.”

