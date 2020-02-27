‘SERIES OF EXPLOSIONS’ REPORTED Firefighter Monington Also At Upstate Medical

Names Of 5 Injured Firefighters Released

After Raging Garage Fire In Middlefield

COOPERSTOWN – The second Cooperstown firefighter sent to Upstate Medical Center’s burn center after “a series of explosions” at the garage fire in Middlefield has been identified as Scott Monington, according to a press release late this afternoon from the county Office of Emergency Services.

The other is Jon Roach. Both men “were transferred to SUNY Upstate for further care, where they remain hospitalize,” according to the press release.

In addition to Cooperstown Fire Chief Jim Tallman, two Middlefield firefighters were treated at Bassett Hospital last evening, John Sears and Ryan Smith, according to the press release. All were treated and released.

The Middlefield Fire Department was dispatched at 8:45 p.m. to 3679 County Highway 35, just east of the fire hall. They were soon joined by Cooperstown, Westford, Cherry Valley and Milford, with Springfield and Mount Vision on standby.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a two-story garage engulfed in flames. “Shortly after arrival there was a series of explosions from within the garage,” according to the press release. “The explosions caused injuries to firefighters at the scene.”

Ambulances from Cooperstown and Cherry Valley transported the firefighters to Bassett Hospital, while Milford, Schenevus and AMR ambulances remained at the scene.

The county Office of Emergency Services is being assisted in the investigation by the state Office of Fire Prevention & Control, state police, and the county Sheriff’s Department. The cause and origin of the explosions and fire in continuing.