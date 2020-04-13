Seward Home After Ordeal, Recuperating

Thanks Constituents For Their Prayers

ONEONTA – State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, is back home in Milford from Albany Medical Center, and will be recuperating there from coronavirus, according to his chief of staff, his chief of staff, Duncan Davie, reported a few minutes ago.

“Senator Seward is anticipating a full recovery and looking forward to resuming his duties on behalf of the people he feels privileged to represent,” Davie said.

He continued: “The family is profoundly grateful to God and the medical team at Albany Medical Center for the senator’s recovery from the virus.

“The outpouring of prayers and well wishes from neighbors, constituents, friends, legislative colleagues, local officials and others has encouraged, strengthened and cheered them through the recent challenging weeks.

“They consider themselves blessed by the love and concern that have been expressed for the health of both the senator and Mrs. Seward. Easter is about the truth of the Resurrection and this year we are more than ever mindful of its impact.”