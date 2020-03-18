Seward Lists State Resources To Fight COVID-19, Job Loss

ALBANY – State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, this afternoon released a list of state websites to help his constiuents to connect with state services to fight the Coronavirus infection, or to deal with its impacts, such as job loss.

The services include:

• For the latest health information regarding the COVID-19, the New York State Department of Health website is updated regularly. You can access the site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home. A toll-free hotline is also available at 1-888-364-3065.

• Information regarding unemployment insurance is available online at https://www.labor.ny.gov/home/ or by calling 1-888-469-7365. New York State is waiving the 7-day waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for people who are out of work due to Coronavirus closures or quarantines.

• Empire State Development (ESD) has a special section at https://esd.ny.gov/esd-covid-19-related-resources and has initiated a special online intake portal https://esd.ny.gov/covid-19-help for individuals and businesses to relay business-related COVID-19 questions and concerns. Any information or issue submitted through the portal will be routed to the relevant ESD department, enabling the agency to rapidly respond to questions.

• The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has consumer and industry information at https://www.dfs.ny.gov/. Special sections regarding health, travel, and business interruption insurance are included.