Seward To Join Bassett Network In Liaison Role

BULLETIN

COOPERSTOWN – Retired state senator Jim Seward, R-Milford, has agreed to join Bassett Healthcare Network in an advisory capacity as a strategic affairs liaison, Network President/CEO Tommy Ibrahim announced this morning.

“The former senator has been a public servant of our area for decades and has an intimate knowledge of the communities served by Bassett,” Ibrahim said in an email to the Network community.

“Joining Bassett is a natural extension of Jim’s life and career,” the message continued. “As a state senator, he was a strong advocate of programs that support the health and well-being of the people in our region. This is just another way to serve the community he loves.

“Having retired from the state Senate in December after representing New York’s 50th and 51st Districts for 34 years, Jim said, ‘I’m ready to tackle new things. But I’m also glad to do this on a part-time basis. I do want to smell the roses a bit, too.’”

Ibrahim concluded, “I am looking forward to the valuable insight he will contribute as we seek to enhance our services to the individuals and families living in rural central New York.”