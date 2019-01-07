SHERIFF’S SON RESIGNS JOB, ENDING CASE

Roz Devlin ‘Chose Voluntarily’

To Separate From Department

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – When Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. took his oath of office last Tuesday, a new term began for him, and a new day for his department.

The allegations against his son, Roz Devlin, were resolved with the younger man’s resignation in December from his correctional officer position, county Board Chair David Bliss said today.

In response to a question, Bliss read a statement that county officials have been authorized to relate:

“The county exercises its right to commence proceedings under Civil Service Law 72, which included having an examination conducted of Mr. Devlin. Rather than engage in further litigation and exercise his right to due process, Mr. Devlin chose to voluntarily separate from service.”

Bliss said there was no monetary settlement.

Asked about it, the sheriff said he also was unable to comment further. “It was a personnel matter that we referred to the board,” he said.