Oneonta Announces Big Plans for America250, Starting Thursday

ONEONTA—Oneonta will kick off its four days of celebration for America’s 250th birthday from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2.

First Thursday will take place at Muller Plaza and around the downtown Oneonta area.

Hope Von Stengel, executive director of the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, said that among the many activities through the evening, participants will see window murals, created by local artists, and chalk murals up and down Main Street. Music will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Muller Plaza, by the Nate Gross Band. There will be free arts activities, face painting and additional family-friendly events.

Several downtown shops will stay open later. The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will be open for its “Revolution” exhibit. At 6 p.m. at the Black Oak, there will be history trivia. Baked and Brewed Café will feature music and comedy from 4-9 p.m. Many restaurants will have specials on food and drinks through the evening.

“Downtown Oneonta and CANO have a long history,” Von Stengel said, “and it was a great way to connect with so many organizations in preparing for Oneonta’s celebration of the 250th,” she said of joining efforts with the America250 Oneonta Committee.

Festivities move to the Sixth Ward from 3-7 p.m. Friday, July 3, as the historic Swart-Wilcox House Museum celebrates a milestone national anniversary, just as they did with America’s Bicentennial in 1976.

Helen Rees, president of the Swart-Wilcox Board of Directors, said, “We have a very long history with the community as well, as Lawrence Swart was one of Oneonta’s early settlers in Oneonta, and built the house, today’s museum, in 1807. We will celebrate Lawrence Swart’s service to the country, as he served in the Revolution.”

Doors will open at 3 p.m. for tours of the house. At 4 p.m. there will be an installation of the Lawrence Swart plaque by the Oneonta chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A local Boy Scout Honor Guard will play Taps. There will also be a planting of a Liberty Tree after the program. Music follows by the Contrasonics, and an exhibit detailing the museum’s barn project. Susan Trump, local folk singer and composer, will lead a group of school children in a song originally written in 1990 and since updated. Brooks’ House of B-B-Q will be onsite from 4-6 p.m. and Stewart’s will host an ice cream social. At 5 p.m., two regional teams will play a vintage baseball game using mid-19th century rules. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for the day’s festivities. Parking is available at the Riverside Elementary School lot.

On Saturday, July 4, the traditional Hometown Fourth events will be held, with a parade on Main Street and full day and evening of events and fireworks in Neahwa Park. More information is at hometown4th.com.

History will repeat itself from 1-5 p.m. Sunday with Huntington Park’s Festival Under the Big Tent. This is a re-creation of a Redpath Chautauqua event that took place in 1914 in Huntington Park, which featured music, educational opportunities and various events.

Huntington Memorial Library Director Alex Benjamin looks forward to the library and park hosting the conclusion of a busy weekend.

“We’ll have local bands playing, community organizations with games and activities, ice cream, food trucks, face painting, balloon animals being made, a local history scavenger hunt, a blacksmith doing demonstrations, quilters, and a lot more,” according to Benjamin.

At 1 p.m., music by the Oneonta Community Concert Band and the Realtime Dixieland Band will begin. Thre will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence by community leaders under the big tent, and a few “voices from the past,” among other entertainment throughout the afternoon. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and due to anticipated heat, water bottles.

Preceding Sunday’s activities, at 10 a.m. there will be a Community Worship Service, also under the big tent at Huntington Park. All are welcome, and should bring lawn seating. The rain site will be at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street.

America250 Oneonta events are supported by the City of Oneonta, New York Central Mutual Insurance, Country Club Motors, Brooks House of B-B-Q, Key Bank, Future for Oneonta Foundation, Community Foundation of Otsego County and Otsego County America250.

More details can be found at Facebook: Oneonta250.