Small Businesses Invited To Delgado, SBA Webinar

WASHINGTON – Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, will host Jeffery Boyce, manager of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Upstate manager, at a COVID-19 small business webinar at 6 p.m. this coming Tuesday.

19th District businesses may participate via Facebook.

Also participating will be Dr. Arnaldo Sehwerert, director of the Mid-Hudson Small Business Development Center.

The webinar will focus on recent changes to SBA programs for small businesses and provide resources on how businesses can apply for these programs.

Here’s how to participate:

COVID-19 Small Business Webinar:

Tuesday, February 9

6:00 PM

