‘Small Explosion’ Injures 2 Bassett Workers

COOPERSTOWN – Two construction workers were injured when a “small explosion” occurred near the hospital’s receiving dock this morning, with one injured severely enough to require transport to Upstate Medical in Syracuse.

According to Karen Huxtable-Hooker, public and media relations director, the accident happened this morning, when a contractor was transporting equipment in an exterior service stairwell connected to a construction site.

The contractor was seriously injured and transported to Upstate Medical, while another contractor, who was also injured, is being evaluated in Bassett Medical Center’s emergency department.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the New York State Fire Marshal’s office. No other injuries have been reported and damage within the hospital was minimal, with no impact to hospital operations.