Smokey Blaze Guts Milford Garage

Bays Saved At Milford Site

Cooperstown firefighters Joel Bostwick and Mike Simons, upper right, breach the roof at Neighbour’s Service Center on South Main Street, Milford, this morning as five companies responded to a smokey blaze in the business’ attached office. Bostwick and Simons prevented the fire from moving into the two attached auto bays. Inset photo, a firefighter pushes through the middle of the office’s roof to allow further venting. The fire whistle blew around 6:30 a.m., and units were being called back, beginning at 8:03 a.m. ‎Assisting Milford’s fire department was Cooperstown, Hartwick, Mount Vision and Schenevus/Maryland. Joe Scianablo opened Neighbour’s Service Center a year ago February. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)