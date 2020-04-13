Sonny Amatucci, 82; Rose To Engineer In 18 Years On D&H

ONEONTA – Amilio “Sonny” Amatucci, 82, to rose to engineer in an 18-year career on the D&H, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Chestnut Park Rehab & Nursing Center.

Sonny was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Brooklyn, the son of Joseph and Tesi (Angelotti) Amatucci. He married the love of his life, Kathleen “Kay” Coakley on Nov. 12, 1960, in Brooklyn. She predeceased him on Feb. 17, 2017.

Sonny worked in data processing in New York City, first at the Navy Ship Stores Office (NSSO), then at Saks 5th Avenue and finally at Bessemer Securities.

In 1964, he moved his family to Oneonta, where he was employed by D&H Railroad as a trackman, trainman, fireman and finally as an engineer. After 18 years on the railroad, he retired in October 1982.

Sonny also served in the Naval Reserves from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1963.

Sonny was predeceased by his parents; wife; sister Carmela “Millie” Baldo, and her husbands, George Baldo and Donald Cetta; brother James Amatucci and wife, Lena; brother Emilio; mother- and father-in-law, Florence and Thomas Coakley; brother-in-law Thomas and Elvera Coakley; and sister-in-law Susan Menghi.

He is survived by his daughter, Gina Amatucci and her husband, Bernard Mater V; daughter Kathleen Bentley and her husband, Brett; granddaughters Jayme, Jessica, Samantha and Sierra; brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas and Patricia Burriesci, Dennis and Maureen Tobin, Harry and Florence Nespoli, Pete Menghi and William Coakley; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.

