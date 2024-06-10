DR. GRETCHEN SORIN (Photo provided)

Sorin To Be Subject of Television Program

Dr. Gretchen Sorin, author, historian and director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will be featured on the next episode of PBS’ “Behind the Woman” with Dr. Juhanna Rogers. According to a release, Dr. Sorin has shared the stories of others through exhibitions at the Smithsonian, the Jewish Museum, and the New York State Historical Association. Now, she shares her own story, highlighting the importance of art and museums within a community. Tune in on Tuesday, June 11 at 9:30 p.m. on WCNY-TV. Learn more at www.wcny.org/behindthewoman.