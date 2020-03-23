Special Cancellation OK’d For Doubleday’s 100th

By: Jim Kevlin  03/23/2020  1:07 pm
The Village of Cooperstown and the Friends of Doubleday, in conjunction with the Cooperstown Post Office, today announced a special pictorial postmark cancellation (above) has been authorized for the 100th anniversary of Doubleday Field, to be issued 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 23.  It may be cancelled in person at the post office, or through mail-in requests to Mary Powers, Postmaster, 40 Main St., Cooperstown, NY, 13326.  All items to be cancelled must have the appropriate first-class postage.

