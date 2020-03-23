Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Special Cancellation OK’d For Doubleday’s 100th Special Cancellation OK’d For Doubleday’s 100th 03/23/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News BIRTHPLACE OF LEGEND CELEBRATED Special Cancellation OK’d For Doubleday’s 100th The Village of Cooperstown and the Friends of Doubleday, in conjunction with the Cooperstown Post Office, today announced a special pictorial postmark cancellation (above) has been authorized for the 100th anniversary of Doubleday Field, to be issued 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. It may be cancelled in person at the post office, or through mail-in requests to Mary Powers, Postmaster, 40 Main St., Cooperstown, NY, 13326. All items to be cancelled must have the appropriate first-class postage.