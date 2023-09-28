Sports Briefs: September 28, 2023

OHS Girls Defeat Blue Devils

ONEONTA—Grace Slesinsky scored three goals to lead the Oneonta High School girls soccer team to an 8-3 victory over Chenango Forks at home on Monday, September 18. Josie Scanlon and Carly Stamas each scored twice for the Yellowjackets. Oneonta goalkeeper Lilli Rowe finished with 13 saves, and OHS moved to 5-1-1 for the season.

CV-S/SS Boys Beat Schenevus

CHERRY VALLEY—Kris Cade made two goals and an assist as Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs boys soccer defeated Schenevus 4-1 at home on Monday, September 18. Mason Kutinsky and Max Horvath each scored in the Tri-Valley League win.

Coop Boys Lose at Herkimer

HERKIMER—The Cooperstown boys soccer team dropped a Center State Conference road game to Herkimer 2-1 on Monday, September 18. Junior Cooper Bradley scored a goal in the second half. The Hawkeyes outshot their opponents 37-7 but were unable to cash in. Charlie Lambert made three saves.

CCS Girls Soccer Wins Again

COOPERSTOWN—Senior Sophia Hotaling continued to set the pace offensively, scoring twice and making an assist for the Cooperstown girls soccer team as they rolled to a 4-0 victory against rival Mount Markham at home on Tuesday, September 19. Hotaling tied her scoring record from last year in the first three games of the 2023 season, and now has a league-leading 14. Senior Tori France made a goal and an assist and sophomore Cecilia Franck scored. Junior Brenna Seamon made seven saves in her second shutout of the year.

RS/ODY Defeat Sharon Springs

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young girls soccer team blanked Sharon Springs 3-0 at home on Tuesday, September 19. Issy Seamon led the Tri-Valley League victory on offense with two goals.

CCS Swimmers Move to 3-0

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown girls varsity swim team defeated West Canada Valley 56-42 in a meet on Tuesday, September 19, bringing them to 3-0 for the season. Alana Peitruszka set a personal record of 1:08.73 in the 100m freestyle and qualified for sectionals on her 16th birthday. Caitlin Sullivan won the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle. Tara Phillips took second place and set a personal record in the 100m breaststroke.

CCS HoF Induction is Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School Athletic Hall of Fame has invited all members of the public to the induction ceremony in Sterling Auditorium at the high school at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30. Athletes Josh Edmonds, Phil Pohl, Alec Silvera and Jen Wehner, coach and teacher Connie Herzig, the 2005 boys cross country team, the 2007-2008 girls basketball team, and the 2008-2009 volleyball team will be inducted. The induction event is free. Inductees will also be honored at halftime of the homecoming football game, which begins at 7 p.m. Herzig’s choir, the City of the Hills Sweet Adelines, will sing the national anthem.

Boys Tie Frankfort-Schuyler

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown boys soccer team battled the undefeated Frankfort-Schuyler Knights to a 0-0 tie in two overtime periods on Wednesday, September 20. Both teams’ defensive squads put up strong performances and neither school was able to make many shots. Junior Cooper Bradley narrowly missed a header goal late in the first overtime thanks to a diving save by the F-S goalkeeper. Cooperstown senior keeper Charlie Lambert made 12 saves, including several big saves in overtime. The Hawkeyes moved to 3-2-1 for the season and 2-2-1 in their division.

Oneonta Blanks Windsor

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School boys soccer shut out Windsor 3-0 for a Southern Tier Athletic Conference win at home on Tuesday, September 19. Darren Rose, Zach Grygiel and Calvin Kavrazonis each scored. The Yellowjackets moved to 3-2 for the season and 2-1 in the league.

CV-S Girls Soccer Tops Gilboa

CHERRY VALLEY—Cherry Valley-Springfield girls soccer defeated Gilboa 6-0 in non-league play at home on Saturday, September 23. Morgan Huff led the Patriots with two goals and an assist. The Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs boys team also defeated Gilboa 3-1 in the rain on the same day; Kristopher Cade made two goals and an assist.

SUNY To Hold Prospect Clinic

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer announced that it will hold a high school ID clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 22. It is intended for girls in grades 10-12. For more information or to register, visit oneontaathletics.com.