Sports Snippets: April 24, 2024

Coop Softball, Baseball Off and Running

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown softball rode a five-run sixth inning to slip past Westmoreland in a 12-10 Center State Conference Division II victory on Tuesday, April 16. Junior Grace Sperry scored three runs. Senior Tori France and sophomore Katie Crippen each scored three runs and stole four bases. Junior Bella Reich and sophomore Kayleigh Butler each hit doubles, and Butler drove in two runs.

Cooperstown fell 6-3 to Mount Markham in extra innings on Wednesday, April 17. Emmy Lippitt was saddled with the loss after giving up 10 hits in eight innings, although she struck out five batters.

The Hawkeyes had a better time on Saturday, April 20, handing Herkimer a 6-1 loss. Crippen hit a triple and batted in three runs. Lippitt earned the win, striking out four.

Cooperstown fell 21-3 to Utica Notre Dame on Monday, April 22. France led the team with a hit, a run and two stolen bases. Sophomore Jensen Merwin took the loss.

On the boys’ side, Cooperstown baseball blew past Westmoreland 17-1 in a five-inning game on Tuesday, April 16. Senior Emerson Toulson hit two doubles, stole a base, scored a run and batted in seven more. Junior Aaron Katz had two RBI. Senior Kalen Dempsey earned the win, striking out five batters in three scoreless innings.

The Hawkeyes remained undefeated the next day, beating Mount Markham 9-3 thanks to a seven-run first inning. Freshman Brody Murdock earned the win in his first varsity start.

The undefeated streak continued on Sunday, April 21, as Cooperstown defeated Little Falls 15-7. Aaron Katz batted in four runs and senior Ben Katz drove in three more. Dempsey earned another win, striking out nine in four innings.

Cooperstown finally took its first loss of the season in a non-conference game at Holland Patent on Monday, April 22. Eight errors allowed Holland Patent to beat the Hawkeyes 13-6. Dempsey had a double and two RBI, while Murdock took the loss with 10 runs in three innings.

Golf Team is 1-1

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown golf team lost its first match of the season on Wednesday, April 17, falling 165-176 to visiting Hamilton. Freshman Brayden Sentz led the team with a score of 40. The Hawkeyes earned their first win of the season by defeating Adirondack 198-208 on Friday, April 19. Jackson Crisman earned medalist honors with a team-leading score of 47.

Coop Girls Place Third at Quinney Meet

SIDNEY—Cooperstown girls track and field placed third in the Doug Quinney Invitational on Saturday, April 20. Junior Annelise Jensen won the 800m event with a time of 2:27.80 and placed second in the 1,500m at 4:55.75. Senior Margaret Raffo finished second in the 3,000m at 12:11.89 and second in the 2,000m steeplechase with 8:40.96. Junior Allison Swart took second place in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.