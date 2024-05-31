Sports Snippets: May 31, 2024

Sentz To Compete in State Tournament

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown ninth-grader Brayden Sentz finished in the top nine at the Section III State Qualifier golf tournament on Thursday, May 23. He will represent Section III at the NYSPHAA championship in Elmira, which will take place Saturday through Monday, June 1-3 at Mark Twain Golf Course.

Baseball Season Ends at LaFayette

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown baseball lost to eight-seed LaFayette in the Section III Class C baseball playoffs on Tuesday, May 21. Senior Kalen Dempsey took the loss, giving up eight runs in five and one-third innings. The Hawkeyes finished the season 7-11.

Softball Bows Out in Quarterfinals

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown softball won a smashing 11-3 upset victory against Tully in the first round of the Section III Class C playoffs on Tuesday, May 21. Junior Emmy Lippitt earned the win with her complete-game performance that included three strikeouts. Junior Grace Sperry led the offense with a double, two RBI and three runs. Senior Tori France batted in a run, scored three times and stole a base. Sophomore Katie Crippen had three RBI, three stolen bases and two runs.

The season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to three-seeded Cato-Meridian in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 23. Lippitt took the loss after striking out six batters. The Hawkeyes were able to tie the game in the sixth inning as junior Bella Reich batted in Crippen and then scored on a single from Sperry. They got a runner on base in the seventh inning but were unable to cash in. Cooperstown ended the season 13-8.

Girls Place Second at Sectional Track Meet

UTICA—The Cooperstown girls track and field team finished second in a field of 12 teams at the Section III Class C-2 Track and Field Championships on Tuesday, May 21. Senior Sophia Hotaling won the 100m and 200m events, and was part of the winning 4x400m relay team with Annelise Jensen, Claire Baldo and Olivia Murdock. She was also on the first-place 4x100m relay team with Baldo, Murdock and Grace Fuller. Jensen also won the 800m and senior Riley Green won the shot put.

On the boys’ side, junior Cooper Bradley won the high jump and 110m hurdles. The boys team finished sixth out of 10 schools.

Hawkeyes Tennis Season Ends

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown senior Isaiah George fell to Jaasim Zaman of Manlius Pebble Hill, 0-6, 2-6 in the finals of the Section III Division IV tennis tournament on Tuesday, May 21. George and exchange student Eero Aho each lost in the first round of the Section III State Qualifying tournament in Utica on Thursday, May 23. The Hawkeyes were undefeated in the regular season.