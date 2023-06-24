Sports Snippets: June 23, 2023

Oneonta’s Fabrizio Named SUNYAC Track Athlete of the Year

ONEONTA—The State University of New York Athletic Conference released its annual track and field awards on June 9, selecting SUNY Oneonta junior Isabella Fabrizio as Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Fabrizio, an exercise science major from Woodbury, New York, was the SUNYAC shot put champion with a throw of 13.32 meters. She qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships and placed 21st overall. Earlier in the season, she set a SUNY Oneonta program record with a 13.57-meter throw at the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic.

Oneonta Green Wave Tops Otego

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Post 259 Green Wave of the American Legion 19U baseball league defeated the Otego Retrievers (Post 1555) 4-3 on Tuesday, June 13. Oneonta made no headway against a tough defense and was down 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Seamus Catella and Owen Burnsworth each hit a single and Brady Carr batted them both in with a double. Carr and Britten Zeh then scored, expanding the lead to 4-2. Carr also pitched a perfect inning in relief of Catella, who earned the win. Started Aidan Gelbsman threw four innings and allowed only one run. Xander Johnson pitched five innings for the Retrievers and struck out eight batters. Oneonta faces Vestal on Friday, June 16. Otego hosts Hillcrest on Monday, June 19.

Oneonta Green Wave Defeats Vestal

ONEONTA—Aidan Gelbsman struck out 16 batters and allowed three walks in the Oneonta Green Wave’s second consecutive no-hitter on Wednesday, June 21. The Green Wave, part of the American Legion baseball league, defeated Vestal 5-0. Owen Burnsworth made a spectacular play on a Vestal grounder up the middle to end the game and preserve the no-hitter. Asa Dugan, who pitched most of the combined no-hitter on Monday, contributed a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. Jameson Brown made two hits and batted in a run for Oneonta.

Green Wave Falls to Saugerties

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Green Wave baseball team fought its way back from a 4-0 deficit before Saugerties scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 7-4 victory on Saturday, June 17. Seamus Catella went 4-for-4 with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was cancelled in the fourth inning due to rain.

Outlaws Fall to Saugerties

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Outlaws dropped a league game against the Saugerties Stallions 9-5 on Wednesday, June 21. Bayram Hot and Dakota Britt each made two hits. Joseph Trombley, Jordan Goble, Christian Coombes, Albert Vargas Christopher Ubner and Liam Blair combined to throw nine strikeouts.

Otego Retrievers Down Vestal

OTEGO—The Otego Retrievers American Legion baseball team defeated Vestal 7-1 on Tuesday, June 20. Xander Johnson earned the win after pitching 6.2 innings with 15 strikeouts and allowing just one walk and four hits. He also went two-for-three at the plate, hitting a double and an RBI. Garrett Backus and JJ Benjamin each batted in two runs. The Retrievers combined for eight hits and five walks. Otego face Endicott on Thursday, June 22.