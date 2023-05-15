Sports Snippets: May 15, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

Cooperstown Girls Track and Field Posts Strong Week

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School track program had a great week, girls varsity coach Josie Rusk said in her report on May 2. The girls put up strong performances in a rainy meet at Chittenango on Saturday, April 29. Claire Jensen placed first in the 400m and fourth in the 100m. On Tuesday, May 2, the team returned to the track in cold and misty conditions. Jensen finished first in the 200m and 400m. She joined Chiania Clarke, Cecilia Franck and Mia Pelcer to win the 4x100m relay. Margaret Raffo and Annie Walker took first and second place in the 3000m. They were joined by Polly Kennedy and Annelise Jensen in the 4×800. Cooper Bradley won the high jump and the 100m hurdles.

Oneonta Track and Field Succeeds at Cortland

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams put up successful performances at the Cortland Qualifier meet on April 30. This was the final meet before Oneonta hosts the SUNYAC championships on May 5 and 6. Junior Sierra Basco finished fourth in the women’s 1,500m, while Eion McCalin and Owen Sullivan took second and fourth in the men’s 1,600m, respectively. Josephine Alliano was second in the 100m hurdles with a personal record time of 16.55. Danielle Jackson won the 400m finals and placed second in the 100m finals. Cameron Sands took second place in the men’s 100m. Freshman Eva Woodworth won the women’s 800m. Junior Shane Marchese placed third in the 3,000m steeplechase.

On the field, Sage Douglass, Kate Bellman, and Tarryn Herman placed second, third, and fourth in the women’s javelin. Cliff Biehl, Marco Alteri and Drew Obernesser went 1-2-3 in the men’s javelin. Isabella Fabrizio, Emelene Burek, Teghan Garris, and Kate Bellman took second, third, fourth, and fifth in the women’s shot put. Fabrizio also placed third in the hammer throw. Miles Moliterni threw a personal best of 54.41 meters to win the men’s hammer throw. Sawyer Eckberg, of the Town of Maryland, took third in the men’s discus throw, and Gabi Ragozzine, of Oneonta, was third for the women’s. Richard Mangogna placed second in the pole vault. The Oneonta men (Biehl, Alec Weiss, Joseph Ciardi and Chad Franklin) took first through fourth place in the long jump. Ejim Nnate and Alliano placed second and third in the women’s long jump.

Laurens/Milford Softball Topples Morris/Edmeston

ONEONTA—Laurens/Milford baseball recovered from a 6-2 deficit in the fourth inning to beat Morris/Edmeston 10-7 on May 3. Gabby Andrades, Taylor Beckley and Bailey Rondeau each had three hits in the win. Brooke Mann earned the win in the circle with nine strikeouts. Hannah Wist took the loss, but struck out six batters and made two hits at the plate.

Cooperstown Softball Downs Mount Markham

COOPERSTOWN—CCS softball defeated Mount Markham 12-2 in a Center State Conference game on May 4. Dani Seamon threw 15 strikeouts in a two-hitter. She also made two hits, two runs and two RBI. Jeana Geertgens totaled three hits, three runs and three RBI. Savannah Kirkby and Emmy Lippitt drove in two RBI each.

OHS Softball Defeats Bainbridge-Guilford

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School softball defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 7-2 in a home non-league game on May 4. Madie Dening earned the win in the circle, and also had two hits and three RBI.

CV-S/SS Softball Falls to Morris/Edmeston

CHERRY VALLEY—Morris/Edmeston softball defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 12-6 on the road on May 4. M/E scored eight runs in the fifth inning. Hannah Wist earned the win, striking out seven in seven innings. Brin Whiteman doubled for CV-S/SS.

Cooperstown Tennis Beats Holland Patent

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown tennis defeated Holland Patent 4-1 at home on May 4, varsity coach Amy Porter reported. First singles Gunter Weldon remained undefeated for the season, beating Jeffrey Dewar 6-2 and 6-0. Third singles Bianca Adam, first doubles Henry Ayers, and Albert Caulier, and second doubles Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond each defeated their opponents.

Oneonta Softball Clinches Playoffs Spot

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta softball team secured a place in the SUNYAC playoffs after splitting a doubleheader at Fredonia on May 5. The Red Dragons dropped game one 3-0 and won game two 14-6. In the game two victory, sophomore Angela Scalere picked up her eighth career save, setting a new program record.

Red Dragons Softball Sweeps Finale

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta softball swept Buffalo in the final game of the regular season on May 6. Sophomore Julia Serena hit her 18th double of the year, setting a new program record for most doubles in a season. Serena leads the SUNYAC conference in doubles and extra base hits. Another sophomore, Angelina Scalere, picked up her fifth save of the season, which also broke a program record and leads the conference. The Red Dragons put up a three-run rally in the seventh inning of the first game and won 8-6. Junior Delaney Haley finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base. In the second game, Serena broke a long scoreless tie with her second home run of the day in the fourth inning. The Red Dragons won 3-0. Sophomore Cadence Brennan earned the win after pitching a complete-game shutout with three strikeouts. The Red Dragons finished the season 17-20-1 overall and 10-8 in-conference. They will move into the double-elimination SUNYAC playoffs with the number six seed on May 11.

OHS Baseball Shuts Out Windsor

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Yellowjackets shut out Windsor, 5-0, in a big road victory on May 6. OHS led 1-0 for five innings and tacked on three runs in the seventh.

Cooperstown Softball, Baseball Beat Mount Markham

COOPERSTOWN—The CCS softball and baseball teams defeated Mount Markham at home on Saturday, May 6. Softball won 11-4. Katie Crippen made three hits, including a three-RBI triple. Jeana Geertgens hit two doubles. CCS baseball won 7-4. Kalen Dempsey threw a complete game with eight strikeouts. Emerson Toulson went 2-3 with three RBI.

Cooperstown Tennis Topples Clinton

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown tennis defeated Clinton in a hard fought 3-2 home match on Saturday, May 6. Second singles Henry Ayers, third singles Bianca Adam, and second doubles team Colby Diamond and P.J. Kiuber each defeated their counterparts.

Oneonta Baseball Splits Final

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team wrapped up their regular season with a split doubleheader against SUNY New Paltz on May 6. The Red Dragons fell 3-2 in the first game. Junior Devin Rooney took the loss on the mound after throwing six strikeouts. Oneonta led early in game two and held on to win 14-10. Freshman Nick Jacoby hit his first career home run in the top of the second inning. Junior Michael Sadowski earned the win with seven strikeouts. The Red Dragons have the third seed in the SUNYAC playoffs, which will begin on May 11.