Sports Snippets: May 18, 2023

COMPILED By WRILEY NELSON

OHS Teams Fourth in Conference

ONEONTA—The State University of New York Athletic Conference track and field championships came to an end on May 6 with both SUNY Oneonta teams in fourth place. Six Oneonta women and seven men were named to all-conference honors. SUNY Geneseo won the team title in both the men’s and women’s competitions. On the women’s side, junior Isabella Fabrizio claimed the shot put title and first-team All-Conference honors with a mark of 13.32 meters. Sophomore Sage Douglass won the javelin event. Junior Ella DePhillips placed fourth in the 1,500m finals with a personal record of 4:48.91. Junior Jonthomas Bierman broke the meet record in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase to win the gold. Junior Aidan Kelly finished third in decathlon, third in discus, second in the pole vault, third in the 1,600m and first in javelin. Junior Richard Mangoga won the pole vault. Junior Luke Jarski placed third in the 800m with a personal record time of 1:53.05. Kelly and freshman Alex Ordonez placed second and third in the high jump. Junior Zoncent Zheng finished third in the shot put. Freshman Sawyer Eckberg, of the Town of Maryland, took second place in the discus.

Coop Girls Win Meet, Boys Third

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School girls track and field team won the Don Howard Invitational, one of the most beloved annual Cooperstown athletic events, on May 6. CCS finished with 159 points, miles ahead of the other 11 teams. Senior Claire Jensen set a new Don Howard record in the 200m, finishing with a New York State high school top-50 time of 26.01. She was named Athlete of the Meet. Junior Riley Green won the shot put, sophomore Annelise Jensen won the 800m, junior Margaret Raffo won the 3,000m, and senior Braeden Victory won the high jump. Cooperstown also won the 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m relays. The CCS boys finished third of 14 schools. Sophomore Cooper Bradley won the 110m hurdles, and junior Cooper Hodgson won the pole vault. Athlete of the Meet went to Walton Central School’s Ransom Dutcher, who placed first in the 200m and 400m.

Coop Trounces Waterville

COOPERSTOWN—The CCS softball team celebrated its seniors with a blowout 29-2 victory over Waterville on May 10. Katie Crippen hit 6 RBI. Sophia Hotaling drove in 5 runs, and Emmy Lippitt hit 5 RBI. Senior Dani Seamon earned the win with five strikeouts in two innings. She also stole three bases. Another senior, Savannah Kirkby, pitched for the first time and faced off against 15 batters. Brenna Seamon contributed four runs.

CCS Baseball Defeats Waterville

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School baseball defeated Waterville 6-1 on May 10. Kalen Dempsey threw his second consecutive complete game, tying a school record of 17 strikeouts. His brother, Brenin Dempsey, went 3-for-3 to lead the Hawkeyes offensively.

Oneonta Softball Tops Norwich

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School softball defeated Norwich 16-6 in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference victory on May 9. Madie Dening threw eight strikeouts. Abbie Platt hit a double and two triples.

Coop Beats Sauquoit Valley

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown tennis honored its nine seniors with a 3-2 victory over Sauquoit Valley on May 9. First singles Gunter Weldon, first doubles Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and second doubles Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert each defeated their opponents. The Cooperstown seniors included Caulier, Captain Natalie Hanson, Lilly Grady, Sofia Ingalls, Maya Pandit, Nina Vasquez, Colby Diamond, P.J. Kiuber and Oliver Wasson.

OHS Baseball Beats Windsor

ONEONTA—Oneonta baseball beat Windsor 6-1 at home to win the STAC East Division title on May 9. Nolan Stark earned the win after throwing a three-hitter.