Sports Snippets: May 2, 2024

CCS Golf Picks Up Two Wins

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown golf defeated Mount Markham 198-221 in a Center State Conference East Division match on Tuesday, April 23. Senior Charlie Lambert won medalist honors with a score of 46; Ben Lewis (47), Conrad Erway (52) and Gavin Grady (53) rounded out the Hawkeyes’ scoring.

Their success continued with a close 185-188 victory over Waterville on Monday, April 29. Freshman Brayden Sentz shot a two-over 37 to win medalist honors. Lambert (47), sophomore Jackson Crisman (49) and Lewis (52) finished Cooperstown’s scoring.

Hawkeyes Baseball Hits Rough Patch

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown baseball lost 11-0 to Little Falls at Doubleday Field on Tuesday, April 23. Junior Aaron Katz took the loss.

The Hawkeyes went on to lose 3-1 to Frankfort-Schuyler on Thursday, April 25. Senior Kalen Dempsey threw a four-hit complete game with eight strikeouts, but Cooperstown struggled against a strong F-S pitching performance and managed only three hits.

Dempsey put up another strong performance including a double and two runs, but Cooperstown lost 20-3 to Fort Plain on Saturday, April 27. The Cooperstown defense gave up 13 walks, hit seven batters and made three errors.

The losing streak finally ended with a 6-1 victory over Herkimer on Monday, April 29. Dempsey struck out 11 batters in six innings. Katz batted in two runs, and senior Frank Panzarella scored twice.

Cooperstown Softball Hitting its Stride

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown softball blew past Frankfort-Schuyler 22-3 in a CSC Division II game on Thursday, April 25. Junior Bella Reich had five hits, three RBI and two runs. Junior Emmy Lippitt earned the win in the circle, striking out one batter in four innings, and also batted in two runs. Senior Tori France scored four runs and stole three bases.

The Hawkeyes blew an early 4-0 lead and lost 9-4 to Oriskany on Friday, April 26. Sophomore Evie Baldo scored a run and batted in two more. The Cooperstown defense gave up 16 hits and four errors.

Cooperstown was able to avenge its loss in a rematch with Oriskany on Monday, April 29. Sophomore Katie Crippen hit a home run and two doubles, and batted in five runs, to lead the Hawkeyes to a 15-6 victory. Sophomore Jensen Merwin struck out five to earn the win, scored twice and batted in two runs. Reich doubled, scored twice and had two RBI.

Girls Place Third at Cahill Classic

SAUQUOIT—Cooperstown girls track and field finished third in a field of 20 teams at Sauquoit Valley’s Cahill Classic on Friday, April 27. Junior Annelise Jensen won the 800m event in 2:23.91. Alongside senior Sophia Hotaling, senior Olivia Murdock and seventh grader Claire Baldo, she also placed first in the 4x400m relay. Baldo finished fourth in the 400m, Hotaling was second in the 200m and senior Margaret Raffo finished second in the 3,000m.

The boys team tied Holland Patent for 12th of 23 teams, led by Junior Cooper Bradley’s second-place performances in the high jump and 110m hurdles.