Sports Snippets: May 23, 2024

Golf Falls to S-E, Wins Rematch

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown golf dropped a division match 161-166 to Sherburne-Earlville on Tuesday, May 14. Freshman Brayden Sentz won medalist honors with a one-over score of 36, followed by teammates Charlie Lambert (42), Jackson Crisman (42) and Colyn Criqui (46).

Sentz tied for honors with a three-over 38 in Cooperstown’s 178-196 victory over Owen D. Young the next day. Lambert scored 40 and Criqui and Andrew Miller each scored 50.

The Hawkeyes defeated Sherburne-Earlville and Webb 176-187-209 on Thursday, May 16. Sentz shot a one-over 37. The match leaves Cooperstown and S-E tied for first in the Center State Conference East Division.

Coop Track Teams Take Second

SAUQUOIT—The Cooperstown girls and boys track and field teams each placed second in the Division III championships at Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday, May 14. Junior Annelise Jensen and senior Riley Green won Athlete of the Meet honors for track and field, respectively. Jensen placed first in the 800m and 1,500m, as well as the 4x400m and 4x800m relays. Green won the shot put and discus. In the boys’ meet, junior Cooper Bradley won the high jump and took second in the 110m hurdles.

Cooperstown Softball Suffers Two Losses

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown softball fell 6-4 to Mount Markham despite an early lead on Thursday, May 16. Junior Emmy Lippitt took the loss, striking out five batters but giving up nine hits. Senior Tori France hit a home run and an RBI, scored twice and stole a base.

France led the team offensively again on Senior Night, but the Hawkeyes lost 6-5 in extra innings to Central Valley Academy on Saturday, May 18. The team’s lone senior scored twice, stole four bases and was left stranded on third in the final inning. Sophomore Katie Crippen scored twice, hit a double and stole two bases. Lippitt was saddled with another loss, giving up nine hits and two walks but striking out five in eight innings.

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a record of 12-7 overall and 7-3 in their class. They received the 11 seed for the Section III Class C playoffs and will face six-seed Tully after press time on Tuesday, May 21.

Hawkeyes Baseball Takes Loss to Mount Markham

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown baseball fell 3-1 to Mount Markham in a grueling pitchers’ duel on Thursday, May 16. Both teams got only two hits. Senior Kalen Dempsey took the loss. The Hawkeyes stand at 7-10 for the season and 4-6 in their division. They were seeded ninth for the Class C tournament and face number eight Lafayette on Tuesday, May 21.