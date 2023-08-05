Sports Snippets: May 8, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

Oneonta Lacrosse Teams Fall to New Paltz

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta men’s and women’s lacrosse each dropped a game against New Paltz on April 26. Coincidentally, both games ended 14-13 after New Paltz scored in overtime. The Oneonta women secured the sixth seed in the upcoming SUNYAC tournament. The men have one regular-season game remaining.

Red Dragons Baseball Drops Shootout to Cobleskill

COBLESKILL—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team made five errors and fell to Cobleskill in a 17-15 slugfest on April 26. The Red Dragons were up 7-0 going into the bottom of the second, but gave up three runs before freshman Martin Thorsland struck out the final batter. Cobleskill took the lead in the sixth inning and Oneonta was unable to recover. Senior Jake Barrett hit two home runs and drove in five runners. Sophomore Anthony Foglia went 2-for-2 with three runs, five RBI and a walk.

CV-S/SS Softball Defeats Stamford/Jefferson

CHERRY VALLEY—The combined Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs softball team defeated Stamford/Jefferson 21-12 on Wednesday, April 26. Mia Dubben struck out eight for CV-S/SS. Lexi Dygert went 3-for-5 at the plate, including a home run and four RBI.

OHS Softball Beats Owego

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School softball beat Owego Free Academy 7-3 at home on April 24. The conference game was called after five innings due to rain. OHS scored all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth. Abbie Platt and Izzy Giacomelli each drove in two RBI.

Coop Softball Crushes Clinton

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School softball team beat Clinton 15-0 on April 27. Sophomore Emmy Lippitt got the win in the circle. Senior Jeana Geertgens drove in 4 RBI and junior Tori France had three hits.

Cooperstown Drops Golf Opener

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Hawkeyes dropped their opening golf match against Hamilton 186-176 on April 27. Max Jones led with a three-over round of 38.

Oneonta Baseball Clinches Playoff Spot

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team split a doubleheader against Oswego on Friday, April 28 and secured a spot in the SUNYAC playoff tournament. The Red Dragons fell 5-4 in game one and won game two 12-8. Senior Jake Barrett made his 100th career hit in the second game. Oneonta moved to 23-11 and 9-5 in SUNYAC with four games left in the regular season.

Red Dragons Softball Drops Doubleheader

ONEONTA—SUNY Plattsburgh softball swept SUNY Oneonta in a doubleheader, 7-5 and 9-6, on April 28. The Red Dragons put up a strong fight but were unable to make up an early deficit in both games. They moved to 13-18 for the season and 7-7 in SUNYAC.

CV-S/SS Baseball, Softball Fall to Schenevus

CHERRY VALLEY—The Schenevus baseball and softball teams defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16-0 and 11-7, respectively, on April 28. Mehki Regg took the win in the baseball game, striking out nine in four innings. Lexi Dygert hit a home run for CV-S/SS softball.

Oneonta Baseball Beats Oswego

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta split a doubleheader against Oswego on April 28 and won a hard-fought game three, 11-9, on April 29. This was the first time the Red Dragons have won a series against Oswego since 2012. Sophomore Josh Gilkey was hit by a pitch in the first inning and later scored on a double by senior Jake Barrett. Oswego made a strong showing after an early deficit and tied the game 8-8 in the seventh inning, but the Red Dragons were able to hang on. They moved to 24-11 for the season and 10-5 in SUNYAC.

Oswego Knocks Women’s Lacrosse from Playoffs

ONEONTA—The season ended for Oneonta women’s lacrosse with a 22-9 loss to Oswego in the first round of the SUNYAC tournament on April 29.

Hartwick Lacrosse Falls to St. John Fisher

ONEONTA—Hartwick women’s lacrosse fell 18-4 to St. John Fisher University on April 29. The Hawks were unable to overcome an early deficit and fell to 10-4 overall and 4-3 in Empire 8. St. John Fisher is undefeated in E8. Sophomore midfielder Kristen Vaccarelli scored her 62nd goal of the season, the 100th of her career. The Hawks have already secured the number four seed in the E8 tournament and will face St. John Fisher again in the semifinals on May 3.

Hartwick Lacrosse Teams Fall in Semifinals

ONEONTA—Both Hartwick College lacrosse teams fell to their St. John Fisher University counterparts in the Empire 8 semifinals on May 3. The St. John Fisher women scored eight unanswered goals in the first quarter and kept up the pressure to beat the Hawks 17-6. Despite the loss, the Hartwick women’s team can celebrate one of its most successful seasons in recent years. They finished 10-5 overall and 4-3 in E8, their first 10-win record since 2017. Sophomores Kristen Vaccarelli and Katrina Marten both reached 100 career points this season, and Vaccarelli reached 100 goals.

On the men’s side, the Hawks nearly overcame an early deficit late in the first quarter, but they were unable to beat the Cardinals’ sustained offense. St. John Fisher ultimately defeated Hartwick 24-7. The Hawks finished the season 6-6 overall and 4-3 in E8.

SUNY Softball Splits against Hamilton

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta softball team split its non-conference doubleheader against Hamilton College on May 2. The Red Dragons ran away with the first game 12-2, including a four-run sixth inning. Senior Adriana Fiori stole home base during a double steal attempt with junior Delaney Haley. Marissa Dionisio earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings with two strikeouts. Hamilton rode an early lead to win the second game 6-4. Oneonta senior Kayla Young hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

OHS Softball Falls to Chenango Forks

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School softball fell 4-3 to Chenango Forks at home on May 2. Madie Dening, recently named softball Athlete of the Month for April, received the loss after striking out four. Logan Jepson tripled for Oneonta and Abbie Platt doubled twice.

OHS Track Sweeps Windsor

ONEONTA—The OHS boys and girls track teams each defeated Windsor at home on May 2. Claire Seguin won the 100m, 200m and pole vault for the Yellowjackets. Beckett Holmes led the boys, finishing first in the 110m hurdles, triple jump and long jump.