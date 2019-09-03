Springbrook Names SUNY President, Ommegang CEO To Trustee Board

MILFORD CENTER – SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris and Ommegang CEO Doug Campbell are among the new board members of the The Springbrook Foundation, the fundraising affiliate of Springbrook NY Inc.

Dr. John Anderson, former Millersville University president and past Hartwick College provost, was named as board president. “One of the most rewarding experiences of my career was serving over 12 years as a board member, and at times an officer, of Springbrook,” he said. “This new opportunity is a tremendous honor. I am absolutely delighted that I can help support Springbrook in this new position.”

Amanda Mirabito, a lawyer at Barclay Damon in Albany, was named Vice President and Secretary; Patrick Prior, whose brother Michael is a Springbrook resident, was named Treasurer, and, in addition to Morris and Campbell, Patricia O’ Brien, Jim Kelsey, Executive Minister of the American Baptist Churches of New York State and Patricia Kennedy, Springbrook’s Chief Executive Officer were named as board members.

The work of the Springbrook Foundation is designed to match donor interests with Springbrook priorities. Foundation staff work to motivate donors to partner with Springbrook through cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding diverse resources to enhance high-quality programs, build capacity, seize opportunities, and ensure Springbrook’s long-term success.

“Financial support for Springbrook is important because I think most families do not realize that there is a gap between what the government can, should, and will provide to the developmentally disabled and what each person actually needs to have a full life,” said Prior.

To remain a leader in nonprofit best practice, the Springbrook Foundation is structured to be an organization with its own Board of Trustees tasked with raising funds for Springbrook and operating in accordance with all rules and regulations currently set in place by the New York State Nonprofit Revitalization Act. These rules and regulations exist to ensure that nonprofit organizations are operating in best practice and avoid any potential conflicts of interest that would otherwise jeopardize the integrity of a nonprofit organization.

“The foundation’s responsible management of financial assets, and keen investments designed for long-term growth, assure Springbrook’s bright future,” said Kennedy. “Successful leadership from the Board to Trustees and skilled operations by Foundation staff enable Springbrook to continue to achieve our mission of providing exceptional services for all of the people we support, for a lifetime. The Springbrook Foundation is a model example of a nonprofit organization in best practice.”