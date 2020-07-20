Springfield Officials Possibly Exposed To C-19, Minutes Report

Assessor Says She’s Out Of Quarantine;

Tax Collector Says All Officials Now Safe

SPRINGFIELD – Town Assessor Shari Falcone was in quarantine for the coronavirus and its was feared other top town officials may have been exposed, according to the minutes of the July 13 Springfield Town Board meeting, distributed today.

However, this afternoon Mrs. Falcone said she is out of quarantine and is fine, and another town official said the others are fine as well.

According to the minutes, there were fears Town Supervisor Bill Freeland, Planning Board Chairman Rob Freeland, and Tax Collector Ann Magruder may have also been exposed to COVID-19, since they were in proximity to Falcone at the ZBA meeting the night before.

However, Mrs. Magruder said the meeting was actually a Planning Board meeting on July 2 and, since Mrs. Falcone did not have the contact that led to her quarantine until July 4, it turned out the other officials didn’t have to worry.

The tax collector said she, the Freelands and Mrs. Falcone are all fine.