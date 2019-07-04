By: Jim Kevlin  07/04/2019  6:22 pm
Springfield Parade Second-Biggest Ever

 07/04/2019

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS OF TODAY’S FUN

Springfield Parade

Second-Biggest Ever

Grand Marshals Pat and Allan Pullis, who have operated Roedale Farm, one of the last remaining Town of Springfield dairy farms, since 1972, wave to the cheering crowd as the 105th Fourth of July Parade, the nation’s second oldest, got underway at 11 a.m. today on Springfield Center’s Main Street. With 82 units, the parade was second in size only to the 100th anniversary parade, which featured 100 units. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

