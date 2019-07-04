Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Springfield Parade Second-Biggest Ever Springfield Parade Second-Biggest Ever 07/04/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS OF TODAY’S FUN Springfield Parade Second-Biggest Ever Grand Marshals Pat and Allan Pullis, who have operated Roedale Farm, one of the last remaining Town of Springfield dairy farms, since 1972, wave to the cheering crowd as the 105th Fourth of July Parade, the nation’s second oldest, got underway at 11 a.m. today on Springfield Center’s Main Street. With 82 units, the parade was second in size only to the 100th anniversary parade, which featured 100 units. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: springfield parade 2019 springfield parade 100th anniversary gallery 100 HUNDRED MARCH IN 100TH SPRINGFIELD 4TH OF JULY PARADE