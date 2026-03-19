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Fireworks at Glimmerglass State Park, July 4, 2025. (Photo provided)

Springfield Set To Celebrate ‘America 250’ on July 4th

SPRINGFIELD CENTER—The Springfield Fourth of July Committee is gearing up for a special celebration of the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence on Saturday, July 4.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with the 112th annual Fourth of July Parade in Springfield Center, followed by a celebration with food, music and more at the Springfield Community Center, 129 County Rd 29A. According to a press release issued Saturday, March 15, an evening concert and fireworks display will be held at Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, from 7:30-10 p.m.

Local nonprofit groups are invited to participate in fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center following the parade on July 4th, officials said.

Those interested in learning more can e-mail springfield.july4@gmail.com for details.

Participation in the parade is free and open to individuals, families, groups, and businesses. An online parade registration form will be available April through June on the Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration Facebook page, and at springfieldny.org.

Parade prizes will be awarded to floats, fire departments, veterans’ organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, decorated bicycles, and “most unique entry,” with ribbons awarded to antique vehicles, horses, and equine units. Judging will be partly based on adherence to the theme, “America 250.”

“Uncle Sam” (Dan Evans) leads the way in the 2025 Springfield 4th of July parade. (Photo provided)

The Glimmerglass Festival’s annual Springfield Appreciation Concert will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m. at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Route 80. Tickets for this event are $5.00 each, with all proceeds benefiting Springfield’s 4th of July events.

The next meeting of the Fourth of July Committee will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 at the Springfield Community Center. For more information, follow Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration on Facebook, e-mail springfield.july4@gmail.com, or phone Committee Chair Debra Miller at (315) 858-0304.

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