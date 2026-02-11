SQSPCA Becomes First in NYS To Pass Companion Animal Care Standards Act Inspection

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is the first animal shelter in New York State to successfully pass an inspection under the New York State Companion Animal Care Standards Act for Shelters and Rescues, also known as Article 26-C. The bill was passed on December 15, 2022, and came into effect three years later, on December 15, 2025. The law is based on the peer-reviewed best practices established by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians’ 2010 Guidelines for Standards of Care in Animal Shelters.

On Tuesday, January 27, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets conducted the SQSPCA’s first CACSA inspection. The comprehensive review included a walkthrough of the shelter facility to ensure compliance with new statewide standards, with close attention paid to staff and volunteer training, cage and kennel space requirements, daily enrichment and exercise logs, medical records, intake procedures, and care protocols.

“As a member of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, we have been talking about the new standards for over a decade. The three-year effective date of the legislation gave everyone plenty of time to make sure we were prepared,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “With this year being their first visit, we had the ability to opt for an educational visit versus an inspection. We opted for the inspection because we knew we were ready.”

NYSAPF Executive Director Libby Post, added, “Article 26-C is one of the most consequential laws impacting New York’s animal shelters and rescues. It enhances the lives of homeless companion animals who find themselves in the safety net services offered by shelters and rescues. The NYSAPF commends the Susquehanna SPCA for its leadership in taking on their inspection so quickly, as well as in helping other organizations prepare for implementation.”

Article 26-C was enacted to ensure animals entering shelters receive timely and humane care. Under the law, animals must receive a nose-to-tail exam by a trained professional within two hours of arrival to identify injuries or medical concerns and receive appropriate vaccinations. The standards also establish minimum facility requirements, including non-porous flooring and enclosures that provide sufficient space for animals to move freely and comfortably separate themselves from waste.

“When we began our capital campaign in 2018 to build the new facility we are in today, we were fortunate to work with an architectural engineer who specializes in animal shelters and animal-related buildings,” Haynes said. “That decision ensured our building already met many of the physical standards required to humanely house animals.”

Haynes also noted that the capital campaign was supported by the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund, which provides grant funding to help shelters and rescues make critical facility improvements. In 2026, the fund includes $10 million in available funding statewide.

“We are beyond proud to be the first shelter to pass this inspection,” Haynes said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the animals in our care. Following these new standards ensures each one receives the compassion and quality of care they deserve during their time with us.”

In addition to serving animals locally, SQSPCA supports shelters throughout the region through its Shelter-to-Shelter Services program, which allows partner organizations to access low-cost veterinary care. SQSPCA representatives are also available to guide and support other shelters as they prepare for their own CACS inspections.

“We just want the best for animals—both in our shelter and beyond,” Haynes added. “Our ability to provide such a high standard of care is made possible by our incredible supporters. Our donors, fosters, volunteers, adopters, Board of Directors and staff truly make a difference.”