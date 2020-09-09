SQSPCA Hosting Spay, Neuter Fundraiser

COOPERSTOWN – With 22 cats in need of spaying and neutering before they can be adopted out, the Susquehanna SPCA is seeking to raise $1,980 to pay for the procedures.

“Because our thrift store was closed for two months, our operating revenue is way down,” said Stacie Haynes, executive director. “We are overwhelmed by cats, and we can’t get them spayed and neutered fast enough to get them out to bring in the cats on our waiting list.”

A shelter in Albany has offered to fix 22 of the cats next week, but the cost is more than if they’re done in-shelter. Once the cats are spayed and neutered, they can be adopted out.

Donations may be made here; please indicate “off-site spay/neuter program.”