The SQSPCA is preparing for what is commonly known as “kitten season,” when there is generally a proliferation of felines in need of care. (Photo provided)

SQSPCA Hosts Kitten Foster Recruitment Gathering

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals cares for more than 2,600 animals each year—an effort made possible in large part by the many families in its foster network who open their homes to pets in need. By fostering, these families create space in the shelter for other animals while puppies and kittens grow big enough for adoption, medical cases recover, or under-socialized animals learn to trust—all from the comfort of a home environment.

On Wednesday, April 29 from 5-6:30 p.m., the SQSPCA is hosting a foster recruitment gathering for those interested in helping cats and kittens, as spring is known for bringing a large influx of felines in need, but those interested in helping dogs are also welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with experienced foster families and learn firsthand what it is like to foster for the SQSPCA. Members of the SQSPCA team will also be available to answer questions. Food, drinks, and kitten snuggles will be provided.

The meeting will take place in the SQSPCA Community Room at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. Walk-ins are welcome and there is no need to pre-register. For more information, visit www.sqspca.org.