SQSPCA Leads Dog Rescue

Multiple Animal Welfare Organizations Assist Law Enforcement

in Rescue of More Than 35 Dogs

NEW BERLIN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has put out a call for donations of blankets, towels and dog crates as staff works with law enforcement on the scene in New Berlin, where more than 35 dogs have been found living in deplorable conditions. SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said a law enforcement official from New Berlin reached out to her this morning for assistance when State Police discovered the dogs while responding to a call at the New Berlin location. Haynes said a number of animal welfare partner organizations are already on site, assisting the SQSPCA in the rescue of the dogs, including the Chenango SPCA and Delaware Valley Humane Society. Representatives from the Cortland County SPCA, Herkimer County Humane Society and the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley are on route as well. Haynes said the SQSPCA expects to take most of the dogs, thus the need for the items listed above as well as for food for dogs of all ages. “We’re still here and we’re still finding dogs,” Haynes said at 12:45 p.m. It is unclear at this time whether the dogs have been seized by law enforcement or surrendered. The physical condition and health of the dogs is being assessed by shelter medical staff. The shelter is located at 5082-5088 State Route 28 just south of Cooperstown. Donations can be left outside the shelter on the shelf or at the front desk.