SQSPCA Receives Petco Grant

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has received a $3,500.00 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love, officials announced on Wednesday, August 2. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other animal welfare efforts, with over 6.7 million animals adopted.

“Our investment in Susquehanna SPCA is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said, “This investment specifically supports our foster program and will help us attain our goal of increasing the numbers of cats and dogs placed in foster homes this year by 50 percent over past years. A robust foster program allows us to free up shelter space for animals requiring immediate rescue, medical and housing services, and contributes to greater numbers of adoptions, a key aspect of our mission. Foster families are a vital part of our operations and provide important pre-adoption care for some of our most vulnerable animals, such as neonatal kittens and puppies or animals with specific medical, social or housing needs.”

Haynes continued, “The expansion of our foster program, encouraged by Petco Love support, enables more families to become foster parents by helping to remove financial and geographic barriers to participation. There are no out-of-pocket costs for foster families, as all food, medicine, and equipment needs are provided by the shelter and we can now offer transportation services to and from the shelter.”

Haynes noted that foster families have access to 24/7 veterinary telehealth services and a public-access Facebook discussion group. To become part of the SQSPCA’s foster program, call (607) 547-8111.