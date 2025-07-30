Advertisement. Advertise with us

SQSPCA Releases Urgent Call for Help

COOPERSTOWN—In an urgent message posted on social media earlier today, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it is seeking temporary dog fosters as staff members work to address two simultaneous cases of suspected animal cruelty.

Anticipating the intake of large numbers of dogs this afternoon, the animal shelter will be open until 7 p.m. today, July 30, to work with those interested in fostering or adopting.

Officials ask community members to consider one of the following action items to support their efforts:

  • Foster or adopt a dog to clear space in the shelter.
  • Share this information to reach others who may be able to help.
  • Consider making a donation to offset the cost of the care these animals will require at sqspca.org/donate.
  • Send much-needed supplies as noted on the shelter’s “wish list” at https://www.chewy.com/g/susquehanna-spca_b82583932.

The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just north of the Village of Cooperstown. Stop by today until 7 p.m. or call (607) 547-8881 for further details.

