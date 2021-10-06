SQSPCA to hold pop-up show at Blue Mingo

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The New Leash on Life thrift shop at the Susquehanna SPCA will have a pop-up fashion show and sale at the Blue Mingo Grill on Thursday, Oct. 7.

“Folks can enjoy lunch or drinks on the shores of Otsego Lake while watching the impromptu runway show and then browse at their leisure,” said Stacie Haynes, executive director, in a media release. “Our thrift shop is a treasure trove of high-quality donated items. This pop-up show is intended to raise awareness not only of what the thrift shop has to offer consumers, but also its importance to the shelter’s annual operating budget.”

The goal of the thrift store is to raise money to support SQSPCA’s mission of animal rescue. The show is in partnership with the Blue Mingo Grill owner and SQSPCA board member Cory Moffat and her husband Michael.

The Blue Mingo Grill is located at 6098 state Highway 80 in the town of Otsego.

Go to www.sqspca.org for more information.