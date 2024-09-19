Dr. Jennifer Lukovsky, SQSPCA full-time veterinarian and director of veterinary services, updates Executive Director Stacie Haynes (in the doorway) and staff members on the condition of Great Dane Oscar following emergency gastric dilatation-volvulus surgery. (Photo by Darla M. Youngs)

SQSPCA Works To Save Lives of Malnourished Dogs; Male Dog in Critical but Stable Condition Following Emergency Surgery

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

When called in by local law enforcement to assist with animal cruelty cases, the staff of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has seen some pretty horrific things. Few more heartbreaking, though, than when the SQSPCA team arrived at a residence in the Town of Milford on Tuesday, September 3 to find a pair of severely emaciated Great Danes.

The dogs—Oscar, a male, estimated to be almost two years old, and Belle, a nine-month-old female—weighed just 54 pounds and 29.6 pounds respectively when seized by law enforcement. Their heads were wider than their hips; no body fat and every rib clearly visible. A healthy, full-grown male Great Dane should tip the scales between 140-175 pounds. A healthy female at nine months should weigh between 85-125 pounds. The body of a third dog was also found on the premises, in a state of advanced decomposition.

“We are so grateful that the Sheriff’s Office called us immediately after finding these abandoned dogs. Upon arrival at the scene, it was obvious that Oscar and Belle were in critical condition. Their body weight, blank stares and slow, lethargic movements made it clear that they were in dire need of immediate medical care,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

According to a media release issued by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Whitney L. Bachanas was arrested on September 3 and has been charged with abandonment of animals and failure to provide proper sustenance. Bachanas is set to appear in Milford Town Court on Tuesday, October 1.

“There were several animals in and around the residence that were found to be abandoned, malnourished and mistreated,” the report submitted by Deputy Joshua Feyerabend read. Two emaciated quail were also removed from the home, officials said.

The pair of Great Danes was transported by SQSPCA staff immediately to the Cornell University Companion Animal Hospital in Ithaca, where they received emergency treatment including intravenous fluids to correct their severe dehydration, according to SQSPCA Animal Health Coordinator/Licensed Veterinary Technician Sara Haddad. Oscar and Belle were kept in Ithaca overnight before being admitted to the animal shelter.

Haynes said she is fortunate to have a full team of animal care professionals, making it possible to rush both dogs right away to Cornell where they could be treated and monitored around the clock before being transported to the animal shelter for further care and rehabilitation.

“Staff has done an incredible job,” Haynes said. “Situations like these are not only physically demanding but are emotionally draining, as well. It’s a rollercoaster no one wants to ride, but we must.”

The road to recovery for Oscar and Belle will be long, according to Haynes. Severely emaciated dogs can face a number of problems as a result of and in addition to malnutrition, including dehydration, skin conditions, organ or neurological compromise, anemia, osteoarthritis, a suppressed immune system, and chronic pain. They can develop gastrointestinal problems leading to diarrhea, loss of appetite and vomiting.

“Oscar and Belle have been our most difficult emaciation case to date, due to the severity of their condition,” Haynes said. “Our team knew when they arrived safely at our shelter that their road to recovery would not be easy. They were, and still are, skin and bones, because recovery for dogs in this condition is difficult. Every day has been, and will continue to be, a challenge for them.”

Haddad explained that the dogs must be kept on a strict feeding schedule. They are served carefully measured portions four times a day in slow-feeder bowls, and no treats are allowed, in keeping with protocols for rehabilitating severely malnourished animals.

SQSPCA Animal Health Coordinator/Licensed Veterinary Technician Sara Haddad spends time with Belle in her office. (Photo by Darla M. Youngs)

On Wednesday, September 18, the dangers these dogs continue to face as a result of their mistreatment really hit home as Oscar began to exhibit signs of gastric dilatation-volvulus, also known as “bloat.” The dogs were being kept in Haddad’s office, where it was quiet and where they could be carefully monitored, and it was Haddad who first noticed the change in Oscar’s behavior. She immediately alerted Haynes and Dr. Jennifer Lukovsky, the SQSPCA’s full-time veterinarian and director of veterinary services at the shelter.

“Bloat is a concern for dogs of his breed, as Great Danes are prone to bloat, and the risk increases for those who have suffered from malnutrition as severe as Oscar’s case when they begin eating again,” Haynes explained.

An SQSPCA Facebook post on Wednesday read: “Right now, Oscar is having a life-saving surgery. We are all hoping for a positive outcome, but we know that he is not out of the woods yet.”

Oscar underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon for gastric dilatation-volvulus at Upstate Veterinary Specialties in Latham and is currently in recovery.

A grim but hopeful Dr. Lukovsky applauds the efforts of SQSPCA staff. (Photo by Darla M. Youngs)

“He remains in critical but stable condition,” Dr. Lukovsky said on Thursday afternoon in a staff meeting where she updated SQSPCA team members.

Because of Oscar’s poor physical state overall, there are other issues at play with regard to his recovery.

“Secondary to his body condition and the stress of the GDV, Oscar is suffering from a slow heart rate and dangerously low glucose levels,” Dr. Lukovsky elaborated. “He must be monitored constantly and thus remains in a critical care unit at Upstate Veterinary Specialties for the time being.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Dr. Lukovsky said.

Haynes said Thursday afternoon that Belle and Oscar’s situation has struck a chord with SQSPCA staff.

“We just can’t understand how this could have happened, or how forgiving these two dogs are. They just want to be held and loved,” Haynes explained. “It is a miracle that Oscar and Belle are alive, all thanks to a good Samaritan who called in a wellness check to the Sheriff’s Office. She is the real hero—she saved their lives.”

Those wishing to support the efforts of the SQSPCA in general, or to donate toward costs associated with the care of Belle and Oscar, can do so at https://www.sqspca.org/support/.