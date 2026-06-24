Stalter, Oberacker Victorious in Primary Election

OTSEGO COUNTY—In perhaps the most highly anticipated and heavily debated rivalry thus far this election year, Republican challenger Mike Stalter defeated sitting Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. in the Tuesday, June 23 Republican primary.

Unofficial Otsego County primary results posted on the Otsego County Board of Elections website as of Wednesday morning, June 24, are as follows:

In the statewide Democratic races, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (72.62%) won out easily over challengers Drew Warshaw (16.00%) and Raj Goyle (11.38%), and Janet Tweed (56.61%) will run for the 102nd Assembly District seat, beating Thomas Boomhower (25.57%) and Mary Finneran (17.82%).

On the Republican side, Senator Peter Oberacker (79.20%) soundly defeated Alexander Portelli (20.80%) in the race to represent the 19th Congressional District while, in the 51st District, Assemblyman Christopher Tague (50.36%) seems to have just squeaked past challenger Terry Bernardo (49.64%) for the seat being vacated by Oberacker. In the 118th District, assembly member hopeful Heather Scribner (62.33%) won handily over Charles Potter (16.44%) and Chanda King (21.23%).

Otsego County Sheriff’s Office retiree Mike Stalter (53.16%) pushed past former boss and current Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. (46.84%) after a contentious campaign and on the heels of the recent arrest of two Sheriff’s Office employees. Having secured the Conservative Party nomination, Devlin will face Stalter again in the November General Election.

In Plainfield, Chad Hazekamp (52.17%) defeated Eric Fletcher (47.83%) for superintendent of highways and, in Richfield, Michael Marmet (58.86%) prevailed over Matt Proctor (41.14%) for Richfield town justice.

Details can be found at https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/Document%20Center/A-C/Board%20of%20Elections/Election%20Results/HTML%20Cumulative%20Results.html?t=202606232105340