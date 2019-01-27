Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › State Comptroller: Schenevus Central Under Fiscal Stress State Comptroller: Schenevus Central Under Fiscal Stress 01/27/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News State Comptroller: Schenevus Central Under Fiscal Stress Schenevus Central School is one of only five school districts in New York State that are under “significant fiscal stress,” state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in a report released over the weekend. No other Otsego School fell into that category, or in the “susceptible to fiscal stress” category. Fewer of the state’s public schools are in financial stress than in past years, DiNapoli’s report found. CLICK HERE TO READ DINAPOLI’S REPORT FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Unatego, Cooperstown Schools Under Fiscal Stress, State Says State Comptroller In County For Democratic Fundraiser Under Construction