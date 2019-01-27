By: Jim Kevlin  01/27/2019  5:39 pm
State Comptroller: Schenevus Central Under Fiscal Stress

 01/27/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

State Comptroller:

Schenevus Central

Under Fiscal Stress

Schenevus Central School is one of only five school districts in New York State that are under “significant fiscal stress,” state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in a report released over the weekend. No other Otsego School fell into that category, or in the “susceptible to fiscal stress” category.  Fewer of the state’s public schools are in financial stress than in past years, DiNapoli’s report found.

CLICK HERE TO READ DINAPOLI’S REPORT

