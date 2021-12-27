State Opens COVID Testing Site in Milford Wednesday

Governor Kathy Hochul responded to a request from Otsego County officials and will locate a new, state-run COVID-19 testing site in Milford.

The new site opens Wednesday, December 29 at the American Legion Post at 86 West Main Street; its hours of operation are as follows: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

To make an appointment, visit:

appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting

For more information on the new testing sites in NYS visit

www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-13-new-statetesting-sites-across-new-york-amid-recent-surge-covid

The Milford testing site also will be open to walk-ins.

Otsego County Board Chair David Bliss and Public Health Director Heidi Bond announced the site after hearing from county residents about the difficulties many had in obtaining an appointment for a COVID-19 test.