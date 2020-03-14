State Police Launch St. Patty’s Day Patrols

SIDNEY – State Police, including Troop C, which patrols Otsego County, will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations get underway this weekend.

Funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the patrols will continue through next Wednesday.

Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period. State Police will also be ticketing drivers who are using handheld electronic devices, and will also conduct underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors details during the campaign.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, Troopers arrested 259 people for DWI, issued 371 tickets for distracted driving and 13,038 in total.