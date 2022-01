State Police are asking for help in searching for a suspect in an alleged assault in Oneonta on Thursday, December 30.

Anthony Masi, 29, is alleged to have struck a victim with a machete-like knife, causing them to bleed profusely from their nose at the Budget Inn on State Route 23.

The victim was transported to Bassett Hospital and later transferred to Upstate Medical Center for surgery.

Contact the State Police at 607-561-7400 with any information.