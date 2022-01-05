State Police seeking suspects of alleged burglary in Town of Hartwick that injured elderly man

At least one person allegedly entered the Poplar Avenue home of an elderly woman in the Town of Hartwick between the evening of Sunday, January 2 and the morning of Monday, January 3, and injured her, according to New York State Police.

The victim was transported to Bassett Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

State Police Public Information Officer Agnieszka Dembinska said the victim is still being treated at the hospital and the State Police are following up on leads and conducting interviews.

The State Police ask anyone with information to call them at 607-561-7400.