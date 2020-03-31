Statewide Public-Private Hospital Plan Aims At Sharing Staff, Patients

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, MONDAY 3/31

ALBANY – Here are the highlights of today’s briefing by Governor Cuomo of New York State’s battle against coronarivus:

• Central Coordinating Team Will Help Implement Statewide Public-Private Hospital Plan to Share Information, Supplies, Staff and Patients Among Hospitals Across the State

• New Online Portal Will Launch Today to Connect Hospitals to Volunteer Healthcare Workers and Help Prioritize Deployment to Hospitals with the Greatest Need

• Confirms 9,298 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 75,795; New Cases in 44 Counties

GOVERNOR’S QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We set two missions. One was hospitals. Second was individual responsibility. The individual responsibility is about discipline. It’s about selflessness and being informed. The basic point is stay at home. Stay at home. I know it’s hard to stay at home and I know everyone thinks, you know, I can go out, I can be smart, and I won’t get infected because it’s me. I’m a superhero. It’s not going to be me. That is not true.”